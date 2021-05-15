‘Armchair Travel’ to explore opportunities within Canada

May 20 event supported by New Horizons for Seniors grant

Travel opportunities within Canada are the focus of an upcoming Zoom event for older adults, offered by the Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table.

Presented by Maritime Travel, ‘Armchair Travel’ is set for 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. In addition to exploring options for travelling within Canada, the free session will “address concerns about this new era of travel, health and safety protocols, requirements and booking assurances,” according to a promotional poster.

READ MORE: Transat extends flight suspension until end of July due to COVID travel restrictions

The event is made possible by a grant from the New Horizons for Seniors Program, for which $100 million was allocated over five years to help seniors stay active and thrive.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

SeniorsSurrey