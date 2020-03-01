‘Arctic Voices’ to come to Surrey museum

Museum of Surrey is to host an exhibit on the Arctic. (Contributed photo)

Museum of Surrey is offering a way to travel to the arctic without having to deal with -40°C temperatures.

The museum, located at 17710 56A Avenue, is to host the Arctic Voices travelleing exhibition from March 5 to June 28.

The exhibit features interactive experiences, photos, videos and real specimens to convey that the Arctic is more than just snow.

“It is home to people and a surprising diversity of wildlife. Find out what affects the Arctic and in turn, how the Arctic has an impact on the whole planet,” a news release states.

The exhibit will teach guests how scientists tag Arctic whales and take guests on a “garden tour” to see how plants have adapted to survive in the otherwise harsh environment.

“Listen to stores from the people who inhabit this region, as they share their knowledge about the land and their unique culture. You can even try Inuit throat singing,” the release states.

The city is hosting an “exhibit spotlight” on March 14 from 1-4 p.m., which is to include sustainable crafts and plant-based gelato.

Museum of Surrey