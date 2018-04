Around 150 booths displaying all sorts of antiques and collectibles were on display during the show

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show took place this Saturday (Mar. 31) at the Cloverdale Agriplex.

There were roughly 150 booths exhibiting all types of antiques and collectibles.

The show was organized by the Canadian Antique and Collectible Club, which held four shows in B.C. in 2017, all of which took place in Cloverdale.

Saturday’s event was their second show of 2018; the first took place at the end of January.