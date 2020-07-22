Hundreds of Deltans took to the streets around city hall on Saturday, June 27, 2020 for an anti-racism rally and march organized by the Delta Stands Against Racism Facebook group. Members of the group are now planning to hold a number of simultaneous small protests on street corners across the city on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (James Smith photo)

Anti-racism rallies planned across Delta this weekend

Participants will meet at three locations then fan out to various street corners

A local anti-racism group will be holding simultaneous mini-protests across Delta this weekend and is inviting everyone in the community to take part.

Delta Stands Against Racism, a group on Facebook that organized the large anti-racism protest and march around Delta city hall last month, is holding a number of small-scale demonstrations this Saturday (July 25) to “express our opposition to systemic racism, racist police violence and all other forms of racism,” according to a press release.

“The event is a mobilization of people of conscience to stand up and make people aware of racism, that it’s not just enough to sit at home and be opposed to racism — we need to be actively standing up and opposing it and making space for Indigenous, Black and racialized people to have their rights recognized,” Larry Johnston, one of the event’s organizers, told the North Delta Reporter.

The group will be assembling at three locations — North Delta Secondary in North Delta, Delta Secondary in Ladner and Dennison Park in Tsawwassen — at 2:30 p.m., then dispersing to as many street corners as possible (depending on how many people turn out) to raise awareness about and condemn racism.

“The last little while, really since the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis, there’s been a lot of interest in opposing racism, and we’ve seen it in rallies and marches and all sorts of different ways, but that momentum has to be kept up, the focus has to kept on this issue until systemic racism is dismantled,” Johnston, who will be co-ordinating the North Delta protests, said.

“All people of good conscience need to stand up and be heard, and that’s what we’re trying to give people the opportunity to do.”

For more information on the event, visit the group’s Facebook page or email deltavsracism@gmail.com.


(Submitted photo)

