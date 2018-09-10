There will be scarecrow tours, kids activities, live entertainment and more at the Sept. 22 kick off event for the 2018 Scarecrow Festival at Art’s Nursery in Port Kells. (Art’s Nursery / artsnursery.com)

Annual scarecrow festival returns to Port Kells

Scarecrow tours, scavenger hunts, live entertainment and more at Sept. 22 festival

Art’s Nursery’s Scarecrow Festival will return this fall, promising more “crazy and creative themed scarecrows” for visitors to view.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill scarecrows. In past years, there have been scarecrow characters such as Wonder Woman, Groot, King Kong and even a dragon. Each scarecrow is sponsored by a local business, in support of three local non-profit organizations.

This year, proceeds will support the OWL Rehabilitation Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured or orphaned raptors; the Langley Inclusion Society, which offers family respite and support services, and advocates for the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities within the community; and the Versatiles, Cloverdale’s troupe of golden-age entertainers who travel to seniors facilities and palliative care units to entertain residents.

The scarecrow display kicks off with a full-day festival on September 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It includes kids activities, hay rides, vendors, food trucks, a scavenger hunt and, of course, visitors are welcome to tour the nursery and take in the different scarecrows. There will be live entertainment, speakers and demonstrations throughout the day.

Festival-goers can also check out the Build-a-Crow station, where families and friends can make their own scarecrows to take home and use as Thanksgiving and Halloween decorations.

“It’s a fun family and group activity for a worthwhile cause – your minimum donation of $12 helps to support three wonderful charities,” say organizers. The frame, burlap and stuffing is supplied — remember to bring in old clothes and accessories to make your scarecrow come to life.

The scarecrows will be on display from September 22 to October 31. For more information, visit artsnursery.com.


