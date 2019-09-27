Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley 2019 participants made a stop at the White Rock RCMP detachment Thursday. Riders this year include White Rock Const. Carly Godlien. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Annual pediatric cancer fundraiser pedals through White Rock

White Rock constable among officers on 800-kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley made a stop in White Rock this week.

An annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer programs – including Camp Goodtimes, a camp for children and youth with cancer – the impressive effort again included participants who have completed the 800-kilometre trek before.

This time, White Rock Const. Carly Godlien was among repeat riders on the eight-day Tour that began Sept. 19 and wraps up today (Sept. 27). They rolled through South Surrey and White Rock on Thursday.

In her fundraising-page profile, Godlien said she is riding again because of “the families we met, the money that was raised and the memories that were made.”

Last year, Godlien collected more than $20,000 for the cause, after pledging to cut her hair if she raised at least $12,000.

According to information online, the constable has raised more than $13,000 this year.

This year marked the ride’s 20th anniversary.

“Why? Because the impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating,” a note on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley website states. “Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.”

READ MORE: Tour de Valley stops in White Rock

As of Friday morning, the Tour de Valley 2019 fundraising effort had reached 69 per cent of its goal, with $361,000 of a target $525,000 raised.

Since its inception, the Cops for Cancer program has raised more than $42 million.

