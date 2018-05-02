Annual peace walk returns to Fleetwood Park

Surrey’s seventh-annual peace walk will be held at the Fleetwood Park labyrinth on Saturday, May 5.

The peace walk is part of a worldwide event hosted by the international non-profit Labyrinth Society. Last year, more than 5,000 people took part in the event in more than 20 countries around the world.

The walk for peace is a “gentle get-together,” said organizer Diana Ng. Participants will gather at the labyrinth in Fleetwood Park at 1 p.m., and will be introduced to labyrinths and given guidelines on how to walk the path mindfully.

“The idea, for me, is to keep peace in our minds. Whatever peace means for the person, just to remember it,” said Ng. “The purpose [of the international walk] is to send goodwill across the world, at the same time.”

The labyrinth is an ancient archetype that has fascinated people for thousands of years. In recent decades, labyrinths have been rediscovered as a path of walking meditation.

Ng, who worked with the City of Surrey to construct the $30,000 labyrinth in Fleetwood Park in 2008, describes it as “a walking path, and a path of mindfulness and walking meditation.”

“Some walk the path for prayer as well,” she explained.

Anyone who’s interested in participating in the walk can RSVP on the event’s Facebook page, or can simply join the gathering on Saturday, May 5 at Fleetwood Park (15802 80 Avenue).



