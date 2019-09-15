Annual food drive comes to South Surrey this week

Food bank volunteers Glennis Kuhn (left) and Janie Akamoto have been instrumental in organizing the Thanksgiving food-drive event in the White Rock/South Surrey area. (File photo)

An annual effort to collect non-perishables for the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank gets underway this week with the distribution of donation bags to homes throughout the area.

According to organizers, volunteers with the 11th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive will quietly leave the bags on door knobs or porches starting Sept. 16. Those who wish to participate are asked to put food items in the bag and place it outside by 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 21); volunteers will return between 9 a.m. and noon that day to pick them up.

After weighing and boxing – to be done at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in South Surrey – the goods will be delivered to Sources’ food bank, a news release states.

The food bank currently has 1,700 registered users, and children comprise about one-third of recipients. Services at the facility are maintained by 70 volunteers and 2.5 staff, according to program manager Jaye Murray.

Murray said while word of the food drive is spreading – last year, approximately 11,500 lbs. were collected for the local facility – not everyone is aware of why a bag is being left at their doorstep.

But the results are impressive nonetheless, Murray said, noting the donations received are “right behind Christmas” in terms of volume.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the drive is asked to contact Janie Akamoto – call or text 778-222-7613, or email jakamoto@hotmail.ca