The 2020 Clovie awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, are set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf & Country Club. The awards honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. (Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce)

Annual Clovie Awards’ silent auction moved online

Awards ceremony set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf Country Club

The Clovie Awards’ annual silent auction is now online.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we felt that we needed to remove the tactile aspects of a silent auction,” Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, told the Cloverdale Reporter Aug. 24.

“An online auction is both COVID friendly and it will, hopefully, give more people the opportunity to snag some great items for a good price.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Chamber names Clovie award nominees

Wheatley said all proceeds from the silent auction go to support the Cloverdale Chamber.

“We are non-profit organization and—because we haven’t been able to host events since March—every penny we raise is greatly appreciated.”

There are currently 39 items available to bid on and Wheatley said more items will be added as they come in. Items can be viewed by visiting the Clovies website.

The silent auction ends Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. As of noon on Aug. 24, the auction had raised $1,640 of the Chamber’s $10,000 goal.

SEE ALSO: Clovies postponed; no decision on postponing Cloverdale Rodeo yet or Cloverdale Market Days

As for the actual Clovie Awards, Wheatley said the ceremony will be very restricted this year.

“We’re limited with seats, so we’ll only host the winners on location,” explained Wheatley. He said the ceremony will have a maximum of 50 people, so there won’t be very many tickets available to purchase, perhaps a dozen or less.

He plans to livestream the Clovie Awards ceremony on Facebook though and hopes many will tune in for the awards show. A link will be posted to theclovies.com at a later date.

SEE ALSO: Past President reflects on his time leading the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

“It’s been a really tough year,” added Wheatley. “Having the awards this late [in the year] really limits us as to when we can host next year’s awards.”

He said the 2021 Clovie Awards will likely be pushed to September again.

“I’d really like to thank our sponsors for sticking with us. It’s been really tough, as I said, but I can’t thank them enough.”

A list of the 2020 finalists can be found by visiting theclovies.com.

The annual Clovie Awards are set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf & Country Club. Northview is located at 6857 168th Street, Surrey.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supernatural filming in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Supernatural filming in Cloverdale

Post-crash scene set on 176A Street

Annual Clovie Awards’ silent auction moved online

Awards ceremony set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf Country Club

‘Warning’ for Canucks fans on Scott Road as Surrey’s COVID team issues violation tickets elsewhere

CCET squad says it conducted 429 checks on Saturday and Sunday at various businesses in Surrey

South Surrey trainer turns home into gym for people wary of crowded workout spaces

Kevin Reid says he specializes in helping seniors get into shape

Shut us down, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Most Read