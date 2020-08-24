Annual Clovie Awards’ silent auction moved online

The 2020 Clovie awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, are set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf & Country Club. The awards honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. (Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce)

The Clovie Awards’ annual silent auction is now online.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we felt that we needed to remove the tactile aspects of a silent auction,” Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, told the Cloverdale Reporter Aug. 24.

“An online auction is both COVID friendly and it will, hopefully, give more people the opportunity to snag some great items for a good price.”

Wheatley said all proceeds from the silent auction go to support the Cloverdale Chamber.

“We are non-profit organization and—because we haven’t been able to host events since March—every penny we raise is greatly appreciated.”

There are currently 39 items available to bid on and Wheatley said more items will be added as they come in. Items can be viewed by visiting the Clovies website.

The silent auction ends Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. As of noon on Aug. 24, the auction had raised $1,640 of the Chamber’s $10,000 goal.

As for the actual Clovie Awards, Wheatley said the ceremony will be very restricted this year.

“We’re limited with seats, so we’ll only host the winners on location,” explained Wheatley. He said the ceremony will have a maximum of 50 people, so there won’t be very many tickets available to purchase, perhaps a dozen or less.

He plans to livestream the Clovie Awards ceremony on Facebook though and hopes many will tune in for the awards show. A link will be posted to theclovies.com at a later date.

“It’s been a really tough year,” added Wheatley. “Having the awards this late [in the year] really limits us as to when we can host next year’s awards.”

He said the 2021 Clovie Awards will likely be pushed to September again.

“I’d really like to thank our sponsors for sticking with us. It’s been really tough, as I said, but I can’t thank them enough.”

A list of the 2020 finalists can be found by visiting theclovies.com.

The annual Clovie Awards are set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf & Country Club. Northview is located at 6857 168th Street, Surrey.



