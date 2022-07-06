Annual Cheers for Children concert raises over $35,000 for Delta’s Reach Society

Four Winds Brewing held the event outdoors for the first time on June 17 at Market Square in Southlands

Four Winds Brewing Co. raised more than $35,000 for Reach Child and Youth Development Society with its fourth annual Cheers for Children concert fundraiser, held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Market Square in Southlands. Pictured, from left, are Reach marketing and communications manager Alison Martin, Four Winds tasting room manager Seamus Munns, Four Winds creative director Justin Lungoz, Four Winds co-owner Adam Mills, and Reach executive director Renie D’Aquila. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

The air was cool but the rain held off as hundreds came together to take part in the fourth annual Cheers for Children last month.

The multi-band concert, put on by Four Winds Brewing Co., was held on Friday, June 17 at Market Square (just across the street from where the new Four Winds Brewery and Restaurant is being built in the Southlands development) and raised more than $35,000 for Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

Previous Cheers for Children fundraisers were held indoors at Harris Barn but organizers this year felt that the event ought to be held outside due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, Four Winds co-owner Adam Mills, creative director Justin Longoz and tasting room manager Seamus Munns, along with former Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs, saw the potential to expand the event thanks to the larger capacity of the outdoor venue, and worked closely with Southlands destination manager Christine Grange to plan the services and safety measures.

“It’s an honour to be able to use our platform to host an exciting new event in our hometown to raise money Reach,” Mills said in a press release. “It’s first and foremost about helping children and families in need, but it’s also about making space where we can connect people, entertain and celebrate. Thank you to everyone who came out and helped to make a difference in our community.”

Organizers sold 800 tickets to the event, which featured headlining musical acts Dead Ghosts, Rocket Revellers and Moving City, bevvies by Four Winds and other area breweries, and a number of food trucks to help guests keep their energy up.

Southlands Grange sponsored the venue; other gold-level sponsors included Valley Tech, Quarterhorse, Desolation Sound Resort, GML Mechanical and Inbox 15B. Med Tech EMS donated first aid services, and Delta police were on hand in case they were needed.

Volunteers from Reach, Four Winds, Tsawwassen Rotary and Ladner Tsawwassen Kinsmen clubs helped with set-up, selling raffle and drink tickets, and take-down at the end of the evening.

Reach executive director Renie D’Aquila expressed gratitude to Four Winds for their generosity and hard work, which raised $35,432 to benefit children and families in need in the community. D’Aquila said the funds raised at Cheers for Children would be used to provide essential mental health assistance to families.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

