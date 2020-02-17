(From left) Delta firefighter Darren Zakrzewski, Delta Mayor George Harvie and Delta police Const. Ian Koropchuk pose for a photo in advance of the 2020 Battle of the Badges hockey game. This year’s game will take place on Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Sungod Arena. (Submitted photo)

Annual Battle of the Badges hockey game to combat bullying in Delta schools

This year’s Battle of the Badges takes place at Sungod Arena on Pink Shirt Day (Wednesday, Feb. 26)

The puck is set to drop later this month for the much-anticipated anti-bullying themed Battle of the Badges hockey game between the Delta Fire Department and Delta Police Department.

Now in its fifth year, Battle of the Badges supports Pink Shirt Day and its 2020 theme “Lift Each Other Up” by driving home the point that “although we may look different and fulfill different roles, it doesn’t mean one [person] is better than the other,” according to a release announcing this year’s event.

“Pink Shirt Day has chosen ‘Lift Each Other Up’ as this year’s focus, a simple but powerful message encouraging us to look beyond our differences and celebrate the things that make us unique. I challenge the community — young and old — to respect each other’s differences, encourage each other to be their best, and choose kindness every time,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

This annual event, which is played in front of approximately 1,900 Grade 4-7 students from 16 Delta schools, is a collaboration between the Delta fire and police departments, the Delta School District and the City of Delta, all of which share in the belief that there is no room for bullying in our classrooms, workplaces or community.

“Although this game showcases a fun rivalry between police and fire, it also represents a very serious topic and has an important point. In an era where it can be common for people to tear each other down, this game is a good way to show a younger audience about why every act of kindness, even in a sporting event, helps make the world a better place. We can all use a little encouragement to Lift Each Other Up and celebrate our diversity,” DPD Chief Constable Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“Being different isn’t wrong, bad or weird,” added Delta Fire Chief Paul Scholfield. “If we were all the same and did the same things there would be significant gaps, not only in our community, but in the world. We need diversity. Battle of the Badges demonstrates we can be different and still appreciate who we are.”

With one in five students affected by bullying, Pink Shirt Day is an important reminder to practice kindness and compassion, as well as to promote anti-bullying and allowing people to be who they are.

“Our police officers and firefighters are important role models in our community and we are extremely grateful for the time they spend in our schools making positive connections with our students,” Delta school board chair Val Windsor said in a press release. “Battle of the Badges sets the stage for them to celebrate diversity and practice kindness, and — very importantly — demonstrates that they do not tolerate bullying.”

Battle of the Badges will take place on Pink Shirt Day (Wednesday, Feb. 26) at Sungod Arena, 7815 112th St., North Delta. The puck will drop at 10.25 a.m., with the teams playing two 20-minute periods, and at intermission, Delta Fire and DPD mascots Sparky the Fire Dog and Safety Bear will compete in a shoot-out contest.

RELATED: In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

SEE ALSO: Delta police, firefighters fight bullying at annual Battle of the Badges hockey game


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltafirefightersPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small grants can help boost Delta neighbourhoods

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP recover $80,000 worth of stolen property

Police found the property after executing two search warrants in Newton

White Rock approves scaled-up Festival of Lights for 2020

Event to run for nearly 60 days, and expand from the white rock to Oxford Street

White Rock to encourage Uber, Lyft to operate in city

South Surrey and White Rock are without ride-hailing services, for now

Annual Battle of the Badges hockey game to combat bullying in Delta schools

This year’s Battle of the Badges takes place at Sungod Arena on Pink Shirt Day (Wednesday, Feb. 26)

Trains through White Rock, Surrey could be affected by rail blockades

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

RCMP impound two vehicles going double the speed limit in Burnaby

Drivers could see fines of at least $368

Most Read