‘Amazing’ Surrey student earns $100K scholarship for STEM studies

Frank Hurt Secondary has had three Schulich scholars in the past four years

Frank Hurt Secondary student Rebecca Lim is the winner of a Schulich Leadership scholarship valued at $100,000. (submitted photo)

Another student at Frank Hurt Secondary has earned a big-money scholarship from the Ontario-based Schulich Foundation.

Rebecca Lim, who will graduate from the school this month, has been selected to receive a $100,000 Schulich Leadership scholarship to study biomedical engineering at UBC.

“There are only 50 of these awards given across Canada each year,” Jen Andersen, the school’s career facilitator, told the Now-Leader.

“Frank Hurt Secondary, an inner-city school in Newton, has had three Schulich scholars in the past four years.”

Andersen described “Becca” as “truly an amazing young woman who is involved in a variety of activities, from coaching minor hockey to leading our school STEM club, and will be pursuing an engineering degree this fall.”

The scholarships are awarded to Canada’s “best and brightest” students enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathmatics (STEM) undergraduate program at a participating university in Canada and Israel.

“Launched in 2012, this $100 million program funds 50 undergraduate scholarships each year, across top Canadian universities,” says a post at schulichleaders.com.

High schools across Canada submit more than 1,300 Schulich Leader nominees in vying for one of the 50 scholarships each year, according to the foundation.