Alzheimer Society of BC is offering tips on how to transition, or assist another’s transition, into long-term care. (Alzheimer Society of BC photo)

Alzheimer Society offering free webinars to Surrey, White Rock residents

Society says demand for long-term care expected to increase

With demand for long-term care expected to increase in the coming years, the Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting White Rock and Surrey residents to learn more about arranging care for people living with dementia.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the society says the increased demand is due in part to Baby Boomers reaching retirement age. Finding a suitable long-term care solution can be overwhelming and complex when factoring in dementia, the society said.

The society is offering free webinars, including ‘Considering the Transition to Long-term Care’ for caregivers arranging or considering moving a loved one to long-term care. Participants are also to learn what factors need to be taken into account.

Scheduled for Aug. 25 at 2 p.m., the seminar will offer tips on finding the right long-term care home and how to establish priorities and expectations.

A follow-up webinar, ‘Adjusting to Long-term Care’ continues to discuss the experience of transitioning into long-term care and explore different ways to ease the transition.

The follow-up session is to include how-to’s on preparing for a move, adjusting to the move, and working with a care team.

The session is to take place Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

The Alzheimer Society of BC hosts weekly seminars relating to dementia. On Aug. 18 at 2 p.m., it is to host a seminar on how communication is affected by dementia.

To view a list of webinars and register for the events, visit alzbc.org/webinars

