Ron Restrick has been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment. (Contributed photo)

Ron Restrick has been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment. (Contributed photo)

Alzheimer Society of B.C. to host COVID-19-related webinar

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

In an effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is set to host a webinar later this month that will discuss “the challenge of balancing health and safety concerns with ensuring that families can support people living with dementia” during the ongoing pandemic.

The webinar, called ‘Raise your voice: Dementia, long-term care and COVID-19’ is scheduled for Jan. 27 and will feature “a panel of experts and people will lived experience,” according to a news release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on a problem that advocates and support persons were keenly aware of prior to the emergence of this global health crisis: individuals with dementia are too often silenced, and their needs too casually overlooked. It is important to remember that these individuals have much to share, both with respect to directing their own care and contributing to society at large,” said Emily Clough from webinar sponsor Clark Wilson LLP, who will moderate the panel.

“We owe our elders, and those closest to them, a duty to listen, and to respect their dignity and autonomy. Together we can create a safer, more inclusive future for individuals and families coping with dementia.”

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and in addition to webinars, the society is also sharing the experiences of others who have been diagnosed with the disease.

“The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is doubling down on efforts to change the future for Surrey and White Rock residents affected by the disease,” the release reads.

One such person highlighted by the society is Maple Ridge resident Ron Restrick, who has been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) – a condition that leads to problems with memory, language and judgment.

A positive person, He has worked to stay active and engaged, staying involved in his neighborhood and going for hikes, the release notes.

“I like to say ‘hello’ to neighbors while I’m running around the block. It’s a part of who I am,” he said.

Despite COVID-19, Restrick has remained upbeat.

“I’m upset that it has caused problems for my family, but it hasn’t interfered with me at all. I get my food, go for walks and hikes. I still talk with my family and friends on the phone.”

For more information on the Jan. 27 webinar, visit alzheimer.ca/bc and scroll until you find the ‘webinars’ link.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's Disease

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Burrows family donates $75,000 to support mental health program for Delta youth

Just Posted

Surrey school portable. (file photo)
Surrey councillor calling for zero-tolerance policy on more school portables

‘Surrey families are paying taxes and their kids shouldn’t be in portables,’ Linda Annis says

The stash. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seizes cash, fentanyl and cocaine from car’s secret compartment

This was following a traffic stop in Fleetwood on New Year’s Day

Portable toilets behind one of the Miramar Village towers were set ablaze around 8:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Linda Taddei photo)
Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

Earl Marriott Mariners football coach Michael Mackay-Dunn speaks with his team during an earlier high-school football season. This year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the team still practised multiple times a week, following safety guidelines. (EMS Football photo)
Practice-only football season ‘energizes’ Earl Marriott players, coaches

‘If the kids had their way, we’d still be out there,’ says longtime coach

Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.
North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read