Alzheimer society launches online education workshops

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is launching a new online education workshop initiative for caregivers and people living with dementia.

Offered at no charge to anyone in the Lower Mainland, the workshops are a smaller format, which allows more opportunities for in-depth discussions on a variety of topics related to dementia, a news release announcing the initiative states. The more interactive setting provides more opportunities for participants to be heard and connect with others, the release adds.

“We want to ensure all participants have a good understanding about the topic, share what they think and encourage meaningful discussions,” Lori Kelly, Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s provincial co-ordinator of program operations, said in the release.

“This allows us to engage caregivers and people living with dementia in deeper conversations about topics on living with dementia and caregiving compared to our regular weekly webinars.”

Facilitated by Alzheimer Society of B.C. staff, the workshops are an additional offering to ensure caregivers and people living with dementia have the resources and support they need, the release continues.

The first workshop, aimed at caregivers, is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 7. “Focus on behaviour: Delusions, hallucinations and visual mistakes” will explore practical strategies for responding to behaviours caused by dementia.

On Oct. 28, “Living safely with dementia,” will discuss how people living with dementia and their families can live safely in the community.

To register, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org/focus-on-behaviour

