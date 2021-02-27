Alzheimer Society invites White Rock residents to series of educational webinars

Planning Ahead: Do it Now! webinar to be held March 10

The Alzheimer Society of BC is hosting a number of webinars next month to help people prepare for financial and healthcare needs. (Contributed photo)

The Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting White Rock residents to participate in a free webinar to help people understand what steps to take following a diagnosis.

“A diagnosis of dementia can bring on worry and anxiety about the changes one is going to experience,” a news release said.

“Preparing for legal, health-care and financial decisions can help ease transitions and soothe anxieties as dementia progresses.”

Residents are invited to learn more in a free ‘Planning Ahead: Do it Now!” webinar with guest speaker and lawyer Emily Clough. The hour-long session is to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

During the webinar, Clough is to discuss useful strategies to begin legal, health care, and financial planning before dementia affects the patient’s ability to communicate.

Issues to be discussed include how to use legal documents to record and plan for future health care; how to decide on a substitute decision-maker; medical procedures one can or cannot do; and reflecting on what values and wishes are important.

The society is to host a string of other webinars next month, covering topics including focusing on behaviour: Dressing (March 3), transitioning to long-term care (March 17) and building caregiver resilience (March 24).

To register for any of the webinars, or to access free recorded webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars

Alzheimer's DiseaseDementia strategy