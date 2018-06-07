The Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club will host a Father’s Day event at Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm on June 17. (Contributed photo)

All aboard for Father’s Day at Stewart Farm

Train-themed event set for June 17 at South Surrey historic site

Looking to choo-choo choose a fun way to spend Father’s Day?

Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm ( 13723 Crescent Rd.) may be the perfect spot, as the Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club gets set to host a “special big day of small trains” on Sunday, June 17.

The free, family-friendly event will showcase large-scale locomotives and accessories from the GVGRC, a news release notes.

“We are thrilled to welcome the GVGRC back to the farm,” said Jerrilin Spence, curator at Stewart Farm, adding that the train displays “truly are a sight to see.”

During the event, attendees can also enjoy a train ride – by cash donation – courtesy of the Pacific Trackless Trains, youngsters can make a conductor’s hat craft, partake in some complimentary cookies and lemonade on the farmhouse veranda, and challenge Dad to Victorian-era themed lawn games.

For more, visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm

Previous story
Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to White Rock

Just Posted

Idea for Surrey stadium bounced by Vancouver Dragons basketball team

For now, minor pro squad is leaving TWU gym for Tamanawis Secondary in Newton, starting Saturday

Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

Felix Konguy is seeking a seat on city council and Rina Diaz-Orellana is running for school trustee

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

Police say White Rock students ‘violated’ after culprits struck overnight Tuesday

Horgan announces first ‘urgent primary care centre’ in Surrey

‘Team-based’ facilities aim to reduce emergency room congestion and connect more people to doctors

Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to White Rock

The 2018 fundraiser for the Special Olympics included officers and personnel from across the Lower Mainland

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

Persons of interest sought in ‘suspicious’ North Vancouver grass fires

RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify the two men

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Most Read