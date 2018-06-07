All aboard for Father’s Day at Stewart Farm

The Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club will host a Father’s Day event at Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm on June 17. (Contributed photo)

Looking to choo-choo choose a fun way to spend Father’s Day?

Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm ( 13723 Crescent Rd.) may be the perfect spot, as the Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club gets set to host a “special big day of small trains” on Sunday, June 17.

The free, family-friendly event will showcase large-scale locomotives and accessories from the GVGRC, a news release notes.

“We are thrilled to welcome the GVGRC back to the farm,” said Jerrilin Spence, curator at Stewart Farm, adding that the train displays “truly are a sight to see.”

During the event, attendees can also enjoy a train ride – by cash donation – courtesy of the Pacific Trackless Trains, youngsters can make a conductor’s hat craft, partake in some complimentary cookies and lemonade on the farmhouse veranda, and challenge Dad to Victorian-era themed lawn games.

For more, visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm