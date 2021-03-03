Alexandra House to host eight-week anti-racism workshop

An eight-week Anti-Racism Circle program will be hosted by Alexandra Neighbourhood House in April. (Contributed image)

An eight-week program that aims to combat racism and educate people about race-related issues is set to begin next month.

Hosted by Alexandra Neighbourhood House and the Flourishing Foundation – a grassroots initiative that aims to create “a better life for refugee, immigrant and Indigenous women in Canada – the Anti-Racism Circle will be held via Zoom, beginning the evening of April 12.

The sessions will include “eight weeks of engagement” with Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor – a book written by Layla F. Saad. The program will be facilitated by Dr. Andrea Montgomery Di Marco.

“Come together to learn and unlearn through reading, discussions and more,” an email release describing the event reads.

Alexandra House also announced this week that a new cycle of Neighbourhood Small Grants is now open. The small-grants program “helps build community and strengthen connections in the places we call home by helping your ideas into action,” a release reads.

Grants for up to $500 are available, and are earmarked for “creative projects” that build community and strengthen resilience; foster community creativity and well-being and alleviate social isolation. Previous projects have included neighbourhood movie nights, socially distanced painting and online game nights.

For more information on the grants, visit https://neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca or email Neil Fernyhough at communityprograms@alexhouse.net



