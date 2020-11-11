Alex House to host talks on community gatherings

How to connect during COVID-19 the subject of pair of virtual meetings

A virtual event to be hosted by South Surrey’s Alexandra Neighbourhood House next week aims to find out how Semiahmoo Peninsula residents are connecting with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Conversation – dubbed “How We Gather: Connecting in a Time of Distancing” – is planned for Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m. The two-hour event will be held on Zoom, the popular video-conferencing app and website, with a phone-in option also available, according to a news release.

“We are hoping to hear directly from you and others in our community about how the ongoing pandemic has affected how you gather, make connections, and strive to create a safer and more inclusive community that meets our changing needs,” the event notice reads.

While the Nov. 17 panel is aimed at a South Surrey and White Rock audience, a second event for Cloverdale and Clayton-area residents – on the same topic and also done via Zoom – is scheduled for Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m.

The conversation will be facilitated by Neil Fernyhough, Alex House’s community programs manager, and will also feature presentations from three people “who have been actively engaged in gathering community during the pandemic” – Dawn Morris, who hosts Alex House’s online English Conversation Circle for new Canadians; Kiko Kung, a youth collective engagement worker at Youth Space; and Vinita Sud, a volunteer who leads Rejuvinita Yoga, which is an activity sponsored by Alex House.

According to Alex House, small group discussions “will be a core component of the event and an opportunity to share your reflections and ideas of how community gathering and connections have changed, what new community needs need to be addressed and what the future of community gatherings should look like.”

To sign up for the event, visit www.alexhouse.net and find and click on ‘Community Conversations’ in the calendar. From there, a link takes you through the RSVP process.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus