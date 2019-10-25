The legion’s Branch 21 closed last year. and now wreaths and other Remembrance Day items for the services in Langley can be obtained through the Cloverdale and Aldergrove legion branches. (Langley Advance Times files)

Aldergrove and Cloverdale will provide legion services to Langley

Remembrance Day supplies are available from the neighbouring branches

Langley no longer has a legion branch but there will be Remembrance Day ceremonies in a few local neighbourhoods and those wanting supplies can obtain them from nearby branches.

The Royal Canadian Legion wants to ensure the community is able to obtain supplies, and has reassigned the territory of the closed Langley Branch 21 to Aldergrove and Cloverdale branches.

Starting in October, businesses in Langley can find their poppy trays, wreaths and Remembrance materials from local branches in Aldergrove and Cloverdale. However, cadets and Legion volunteers will also hit the streets with trays full of poppies starting Friday, Oct. 25, just in time for the Remembrance season.

“Our branch is excited to serve our community this Remembrance season in our new, expanded, fundraising in the communities of Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and Fort Langley,” said Doug Hadley, the president of Aldergrove Branch 265.

Branch 21 closed last year due to financial difficulties.

“We’re glad to be serving Langley as well and look forward to fundraising for homeless veterans, young veterans transitioning out of military service and veterans with emergency needs,” said Scott MacMillan, President of Cloverdale Branch 6.

Businesses in the Langley area should contact their nearest branch for service.

Aldergrove Branch 265 territory is now, for poppies, east of 216th Street to Mount Lehman Road from the border to the river. It also extends north of the Trans Canada Highway from 216th Street west to 196th Street.

To reach Branch 265 contact the office manager, Madeline, at 604-856-8814 or rcl265@hotmail.com.

For Cloverdale Branch 6, the poppy area is now west of 216th Street to 152nd Street from the border to the freeway.

The contact person is office manager Deb, 604-574-5300 or rcl.cloverdale@shawbiz.ca.

“Our BC/Yukon Legion Branches provide over $3.8 million annually in funds donated for Veteran support, community groups, youth, individual emergency funding and hospitals. They are an integral part of the social fabric of our communities.,” said Veronica Brown, executive director of the BC/Yukon Command.

Information on 2019 Remembrance Day services is at www.legionbcyukon.ca.

The legion is a developer of veteran and senior affordable and assisted living housing in B.C.

• Over 4,500 units in 70 facilities

The Legion Poppy Campaign raises around $2.5 million per year for services and support in B.C.:

• Grants for veterans and their families in need

• Veteran transition programs

• Comforts for veterans and their spouses who are hospitalized and in need

• Support to cadet units

• A network of branch and command service officers across the province

• Donations for disaster relief

• Promotion and administration of Remembrance activities

The BC/Yukon Legion Foundation gives more than $500,000 a year to support veterans and strengthen communities, providing for:

• Research and treatment of trauma and PTSD

• Cockrell House provides shelter, food and support services to Veterans who are homeless or under-housed

• The Veterans Transition Network provides group-based counselling and transition programs to help military members to overcome barriers to their transition to civilian life

• Medical and other equipment for seniors’ care

• Veteran programs like the Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs

The branches in BC/Yukon Command raise $1.2 million/year through gaming which is re-invested in community programs.

The legion holds contests for youth with cash prizes in various topics or media:

• Poster and literary

• Video

