Agassiz man ‘dumbfounded ’ after winning $25,000 Keno prize

Dale Zinko purchased his ticket at the Agassiz Elks Lodge

An Agassiz man supporting the Agassiz Elks Lodge got a wonderful surprise recently.

Dale Zinko won $25,000 playing Keno after buying a ticket on September 2 at the Agassiz Elks Lodge on Highway 9. He was watching the board when he was suddenly “dumbfounded” – he matched six numbers and won a big prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Zinko said in a statement to the BCLC. “I think my friends and family and the people at the lodge were more excited than I was!”

Zinko told the BCLC he plans to share his win with his family and treat himself to a few things.

