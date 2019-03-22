Surrey’s Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.) is hosting the fourth annual BCEdAccess Advocacy Conference on Friday and Saturday (March 29 and 30). (Photo: Pixabay)

Special needs

Advocacy conference in Surrey focuses on equitable access to education

Two-day event aims to break down silos among eveyone involved in educating, and advocating for, children with disabilities

A two-day conference in Surrey aims to break down silos and give parents of children with disabilities the tools and information they need as advocates for their child’s education.

“Children with disabilities in B.C. schools are disproportionately suffering as a result of too many years of fiscal restraint and austerity,” said Tracy Humphreys, founder and chair of BCEdAccess Society.

Surrey’s Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.) is hosting the fourth annual BCEdAccess Advocacy Conference next Friday and Saturday (March 29 and 30).

READ ALSO: Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

Humphreys says the conference also aims to create “a meaningful dialogue,” not only among parents but also among everyone involved in education.

“Families in the past have felt isolated and alone,” she said in a release. “Conversations about the issue have happened in silos – parents talking to parents, districts talking to districts, educators talking to educators.”

Speakers at the conference include B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and Shelley Moore, a well-known inclusion teacher, researcher and author, and Annie Kidder, executive director of Ontario’s People for Education.

The Surrey School District has an estimated 3,000 students who receive EA support.

Tickets range from $25 (online remote access) to $235 for the full conference. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two women recognized for multiculturalism, anti-racism work in Surrey

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 22 to 24

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey mom says Liberal budget falls short in helping people with autism

Louise Witt, whose son has autism, says budget provisions like ‘putting a Band-Aid on a cancer’

Hooked on yarn? Check out this fibre art convention in Cloverdale Friday, Saturday

Eleventh-annual fibre art convention rolls into town

Missing Surrey woman ‘located and safe,’ police say

Kayla Amy Smith, 30, who was reported missing last month

Cloverdale residents invited to review new town centre plan

Final public open house will take place Thursday, April 11, 2019

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Most Read