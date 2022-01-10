Adrian Dix to offer update about new hospital in Cloverdale

Health Minister Adrian Dix is seen in December, 2019 after announcing that a new hospital will be built in Cloverdale. Dix will offer an update on the new hospital Jan. 14. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be travelling to Cloverdale—virtually—Jan. 14 to offer an update on the new Cloverdale hospital.

Dix will be meeting via Zoom after an in-person event was recently cancelled.

Hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, the hospital update was originally scheduled to be a luncheon in the Dragon Lounge at Elements Casino. However, the luncheon was switched to a Zoom meeting amid the fear of rising Omicron case counts.

Chamber executive director Scott Wheatley said the webinar is “can’t miss” for anyone interested on the latest info regarding the new hospital.

“I’m disappointed that we won’t be meeting in person,” Wheatley said via email, “but I know meeting virtually is the next best thing.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale hospital project moves ahead

Wheatley said the update will focus on phase two of the build process after the B.C. Government opened up applications for the Requests for qualifications (RFQ) phase.

“The RFQ stage offers companies the chance to express interest in building the new hospital,” added Wheatley. “ The hospital will have 168 in-patient beds, four procedure rooms and an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, a medical imaging department, a pharmacy and laboratory.”

Wheatley said if anyone is interested in submitting a question, it must be emailed to swheatley@cloverdalechamber.ca by noon on Jan. 12.

Wheatley said all questions must be received in advance as there will be no option for audience questions during the Zoom.

The Zoom will take place Jan. 14 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

To register for the free webinar, visit the Chamber’s website and click on the “Events” tab.



