Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs (third from the left) joins guests at the 2018 A Taste of Reach event on Dec. 4, 2018. (Photo submitted)

‘A Taste of Reach’ returning for a third year

Funds raised support children with developmental disabilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Organizers are gearing up for the third annual A Taste of Reach fundraiser on Dec. 3.

The event, featuring gourmet Indian cuisine by Tasty Indian Bistro paired with beer and wine tastings from The Drinks List, Charton & Hobbs and LaStella, benefits the Reach Foundation and Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

An integral part of A Taste of Reach is spreading awareness to families about support for developmental disabilities, and this year’s event will feature a South Asian family that has received Reach’s services sharing their story to inform guests about help available for children with special needs.

“This event is always such a beautiful blend of culture and humanitarianism which brings awareness to how highly our community members value the importance of supporting every child along their unique developmental pathway,” Kristin Bibbs, Reach’s development manager, said in a press release. “We are very excited to be hosting our third annual event at the Tasty Bistro location where this special event originated, and are so grateful for the sponsors, donors and guests who make it possible.”

Dilawri Group is returning as the event’s presenting sponsor, with Grey Cup champion Marco Iannuzzi (BC Lions, 2011) acting as emcee and South Delta MLA Ian Paton assisting with the live auction. Among the lots up at this year’s A Taste of Reach are two tickets to watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes, coupled with dinner and a stay at the Century Plaza Hotel.

Last year’s event was a tremendous success, raising almost $90,000 for Reach Child and Youth Development Society, a non-profit that provides programs and services for over 1,000 children with developmental disabilities and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

A Taste of Reach 2019 takes place takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Tasty Indian Bistro (8295 Scott Rd., North Delta). Tickets cost $125 and are available at tasteofreach2019.eventbrite.ca.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey/White Rock volunteers help wrap up the season

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties’ FYRST program helps kids at risk of crime, gang involvement

Family and Youth Resource Support Team has done 260 outreach visits and 58 client referrals in three months

The Electric Express returns to Cloverdale

Surrey historical train society will present Christmas like it was celebrated 100 years ago

‘A Taste of Reach’ returning for a third year

Funds raised support children with developmental disabilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship

Cloverdale school tops Notre Dame Jugglers in semifinal game

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Snow warning issued for Highway 3 – Allison Pass

More than 10 cm is expected on Highway 3

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

SFU student ‘optimistic’ he can raise $3,000 to hire charter bus during transit strike

Grayson Lee created the fundraiser after his post in a SFU carpooling group on Facebook received traction

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Most Read