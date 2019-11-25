‘A Taste of Reach’ returning for a third year

Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs (third from the left) joins guests at the 2018 A Taste of Reach event on Dec. 4, 2018. (Photo submitted)

Organizers are gearing up for the third annual A Taste of Reach fundraiser on Dec. 3.

The event, featuring gourmet Indian cuisine by Tasty Indian Bistro paired with beer and wine tastings from The Drinks List, Charton & Hobbs and LaStella, benefits the Reach Foundation and Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

An integral part of A Taste of Reach is spreading awareness to families about support for developmental disabilities, and this year’s event will feature a South Asian family that has received Reach’s services sharing their story to inform guests about help available for children with special needs.

“This event is always such a beautiful blend of culture and humanitarianism which brings awareness to how highly our community members value the importance of supporting every child along their unique developmental pathway,” Kristin Bibbs, Reach’s development manager, said in a press release. “We are very excited to be hosting our third annual event at the Tasty Bistro location where this special event originated, and are so grateful for the sponsors, donors and guests who make it possible.”

Dilawri Group is returning as the event’s presenting sponsor, with Grey Cup champion Marco Iannuzzi (BC Lions, 2011) acting as emcee and South Delta MLA Ian Paton assisting with the live auction. Among the lots up at this year’s A Taste of Reach are two tickets to watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes, coupled with dinner and a stay at the Century Plaza Hotel.

Last year’s event was a tremendous success, raising almost $90,000 for Reach Child and Youth Development Society, a non-profit that provides programs and services for over 1,000 children with developmental disabilities and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

A Taste of Reach 2019 takes place takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Tasty Indian Bistro (8295 Scott Rd., North Delta). Tickets cost $125 and are available at tasteofreach2019.eventbrite.ca.



