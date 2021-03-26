North Delta’s Tasty Indian Bistro and Reach Child and Youth Development Society are partnering for a drive-thru edition their popular A Taste of Reach fundraiser on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Submitted photo)

‘A Taste of Reach’ fundraiser going drive-thru for 2021

The 4th annual North Delta fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 23

Tasty Indian Bistro and Reach Child and Youth Development Society are partnering for a drive-thru edition their popular A Taste of Reach fundraiser.

The 4th annual A Taste of Reach event will be held on Friday, April 23 at the North Delta restaurant (8295 Scott Road), but with a pandemic-era twist.

As in previous years, the event will include a gourmet dinner provided by Tasty Indian Bistro — each $150 ticket gets you two appetizers, two mains, naan and rice — as well as dessert provided by Just Cakes and a bottle of wine, sponsored this year by Charton Hobbs, Mark Anthony and The Drinks List.

However this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests will pick up their meals instead of dining in. Guests will be asked to mask up and remain in their cars, where Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs, volunteers and Tasty Indian Bistro staff will greet them and pass them their meals in a safe manner.

Over the last three years, A Taste of Reach has raised $195,000 to support children with developmental needs in Delta, Surrey and Langley.

“Our annual Taste of Reach events have been incredibly successful in raising both funds for and awareness of the services offered by Reach within Surrey,” Bibbs said in press release. “We are extremely excited and incredibly grateful to the Tasty Bistro family and all sponsors for making it possible to host our 4th annual event in a different way this year.”

Tickets are available on eventbrite.ca, and guests can choose one of four times to pick up their meals: 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.

