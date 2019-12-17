A new Surrey Centre for Autism gets financial boost from ‘A Taste of Reach’

An event that attracted close to 160 people to a Scott Road restaurant raised more than $61,000 to help children and their families.

The “A Taste of Reach” fundraiser was held to benefit Reach Child and Youth Development Society (REACH), which was established in 1959.

The event was held Dec. 3 at Tasty Indian Bistro.

Proceeds will support programs and facilities at REACH that serve children with “extra” needs and their families, according to Kristin Bibbs, the organization’s development manager.

She said partial funds will make a new Surrey Centre for Autism and Child Development possible to serve increased demand in the area of Surrey and North Delta.

“Our proposed new centre will help vulnerable children to reach their potential, strengthen families and complement existing community services” said Renie D’Aquila, executive director of REACH.

“A Taste of Reach” is one of the organization’s most successful fundraisers, with the help of sponsors including Dilawri Group and Tasty Indian Bistro.

The Dec. 3 event featured South Asian cuisine paired with wine and beer tasting. As well, a REACH parent shared her experience with the help her son received from REACH services for children with developmental disabilities and delays.

For more details, visit reachdevelopment.org.



