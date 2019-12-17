CHARITY EVENT

A new Surrey Centre for Autism gets financial boost from ‘A Taste of Reach’

Event on Dec. 3 raised $61K for REACH initiatives

An event that attracted close to 160 people to a Scott Road restaurant raised more than $61,000 to help children and their families.

The “A Taste of Reach” fundraiser was held to benefit Reach Child and Youth Development Society (REACH), which was established in 1959.

The event was held Dec. 3 at Tasty Indian Bistro.

Proceeds will support programs and facilities at REACH that serve children with “extra” needs and their families, according to Kristin Bibbs, the organization’s development manager.

She said partial funds will make a new Surrey Centre for Autism and Child Development possible to serve increased demand in the area of Surrey and North Delta.

“Our proposed new centre will help vulnerable children to reach their potential, strengthen families and complement existing community services” said Renie D’Aquila, executive director of REACH.

“A Taste of Reach” is one of the organization’s most successful fundraisers, with the help of sponsors including Dilawri Group and Tasty Indian Bistro.

The Dec. 3 event featured South Asian cuisine paired with wine and beer tasting. As well, a REACH parent shared her experience with the help her son received from REACH services for children with developmental disabilities and delays.

For more details, visit reachdevelopment.org.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Blood donors needed in Surrey during the holidays, agency says

Just Posted

Surrey budget passes as loud crowd fills city hall

Final vote came amid shouts and heckling in a divided council chambers

Surrey drone operator behind one of BC Hydro’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

Man injured in late-night Surrey shooting

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old who was ‘suffering from an apparent gun-shot wound’

Surrey’s new truck parking strategy includes app to help drivers find spaces

‘Chronic’ issue in the city tackled in final report from year-old task force

Sourdif says he’s excited to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Surrey player headed for Hamilton for pre-draft showcase game in January

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

B.C. woman at centre of transgender waxing case charged with weapon possession

Jessica Yaniv allegedly had two stun guns at her Langley home

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Most Read