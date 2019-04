A White Rock senior who turned 105 last month got exactly what he wanted for his birthday – a belly dancer.

Jim Adair was treated to the performance on March 30.

Adair, born in Bellingham, is a resident of White Rock Seniors Village. He married a Canadian, studied engineering at UBC and had a successful career in the gold-mining industry, residence officials say.

The belly dancer “did an amazing job making his day special,” according to a news release.

– Tracy Holmes