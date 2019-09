Greg Long died seven years ago of brain cancer. A fundraiser held this month in his memory raised $7,000 for athletic scholarships at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Contributed photo)

An event held in support of the Greg Long Memorial Fund raised $7,000 for athletic scholarships.

Proceeds from the Sept. 7 barbecue and dance in South Surrey are to benefit students at Semiahmoo Secondary.

Long – co-owner of Hugh McKinnon Realty – was a lifelong resident of White Rock who died of brain cancer seven years ago.

The fundraiser was supported by local businesses and Long’s friends, and included live music by Raised on Vinyl.