$6K raised for food bank at South Surrey shredding event

Fundraiser also collected 385lbs of food and saved equivalent of 103 trees

A shredding event at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre March 25, 2023 raised more than $6,000 and 385lbs of food for Sources’ food bank. (Contributed photo)

A recent fundraiser at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre is being celebrated for saving the equivalent of more than 100 mature trees.

Officials say the Shred Event, held March 25, also raised more than $6,000 and 385 lbs of food for Sources Food Bank.

Shopping centre spokesperson Jeri Cox said Surrey firefighters assisted with the four-hour endeavour, which invited those looking for a secure way to dispose of private documents to head over and support the food bank at the same time.

Many took advantage of the opportunity, with six tons of paper shredded by day’s end.

Shredwise CEO Tino Fluckiger – a White Rock resident – confirmed the shredded material is all “completely repurposed,” a process that saves dozens of trees.

Cox said the funds raised bring the total amount generated for the food bank through the centre’s shredding events over the past 11 years to nearly $90,000.

