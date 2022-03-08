6 Surrey-area women are finalists for YWCA Women of Distinction Awards, with voting on now

Six Surrey-area women have been named finalists for YWCA Women of Distinction Awards, with winners in 12 categories to be announced during a gala event May 26 at Vancouver’s JW Marriott Parq Hotel.
In total, 75 Metro Vancouver-area women are nominated for “outstanding activities and achievements (that) contribute to the well-being and future of our community.”
This is the 39th year for the awards, presented by Scotiabank. Since 1984, YWCA Metro Vancouver has paid tribute to more than 340 award recipients and 2,025 nominees.
This year’s nominees list includes six women who live and/or work in Surrey, including Kristin Cheung (Community Arts Council of Vancouver, in the Arts, Culture & Design category), Patience Magagula (Afro-Canadian Positive Network of BC, Community Champion category), Dr. Jennifer Marchbank (SFU, Education, Training & Development), Raveena Oberoi (Just Cakes Bakeshop, Entrepreneurship & Innovation), Jillian Glennie (UNITI, Non-Profit) and Hebah Hussaina (Science World, Young Woman of Distinction).
Their biographies are posted to ywcavan.org/women-distinction-awards, with all of the others.
The nominees are eligible for the Connecting the Community Award. Nominees will select a YWCA advocacy area in which they are interested and use social media channels to promote votes.
Until April 13, the public can cast votes online, and the nominee with the most votes will receive the Connecting the Community Award. Scotiabank will donate $10,000 to the YWCA program area of the winner’s choice.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter
Awards