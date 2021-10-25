$56K raised in Reach Society’s ‘Ungala’ virtual auction

Mack Keay from Ocean Trailer picks up a load of prizes from Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s Ungala 2021 fundraising virtual auction, which raised $56,100 for children with developmental needs in Delta, Surrey and Langley. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s recent virtual “Ungala” auction raised more than $56,100 for children with developmental needs in Delta, Surrey and Langley.

When the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the society to postpone its ninth annual Reach for the Stars Gala until next summer, the Delta-based non-profit pivoted to host the inaugural virtual fundraiser, with live event presenting sponsor Ocean Trailer, gold sponsor Beedie, and bronze sponsors Tsawwassen Shuttle, BA Blacktop and Ceres Terminals Canada, converting their support to donations for the Ungala auction.

“Reach donors, guests and sponsors rallied around us as we pivoted from an in-person event to virtual auction due to the pandemic and the amazing success of the auction clearly reflects the tremendous generosity of spirit that resides within the communities we serve” Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs said in a press release.

Among the auction items donated by local businesses and individual community members were travel experiences, epicurean adventures, gift baskets, golf packages, artwork, spa treatments and assorted gift cards.

The Ungala auction ran Oct. 2-18, and successful bidders began picking their winnings from the Reach Child Development Centre in Ladner on Oct. 19.

Tickets for a pair of fundraising raffles launched alongside Reach’s Ungala auction will continue to be sold until midnight on Dec. 2 at reachsociety.rafflenexus.com. Up for grabs is a getaway to Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa on Vancouver Island, plus a 50/50 draw which as of Monday afternoon had a jackpot of $1,160.

Meanwhile, the 9th annual Reach for the Stars Gala: Wings of Change gala has been rescheduled and will take place in-person on June 4, 2022.

“We very much look forward to seeing everyone in-person then!” Bibbs said.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.



