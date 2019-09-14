A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5 volunteer helps move along the straggler rubber ducks at the Ducktona 5000 event at Crescent Beach on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

crescent beach

5,000 ducks race at Surrey beach

‘Ducktona’ event raises funds for Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

No ducks were left behind.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5, along with the Semiahmoo Peninsula Marine Rescue Society (SPMRS), hosted the second-annual Ducktona 5000 race at Crescent Beach pier on Saturday (Sept. 14).

Each duck was purchased for $5 (or five for $20) and released into the water, “racing” their way to the finish line, with the first to cross winning a $1,000 for its owner.

SPMRS director Kristen Gribble said they use oil booms recycled from an environmental oil company as the race course.

“(It makes) a nice little track for the ducks and we have a funnel that they file into one at a time. No ducks go astray, and thankfully, because we are in the search-and-rescue business… we do not let any duck go outside the track,” said Gribble, adding that the station is environmentally conscientious, “and we are not putting any plastics into the ocean that would stay in any way.”

There were prizes for the top 10 ducks, as well as one for the last to finish. Gribble said all 5,000 rubber ducks were bought for the race.

Proceeds from the event go to support local marine-rescue efforts helping to cover such costs as equipment, vessels and crew training.

READ ALSO: Ducktona 5000 fundraiser set for Crescent Beach, Sept. 9, 2019

– with files from Nick Greenizan


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
