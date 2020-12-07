A Van Gogh Designs staff member makes furniture at the company’s Campbell Heights factory. (submitted photo)

A Van Gogh Designs staff member makes furniture at the company’s Campbell Heights factory. (submitted photo)

DONATION

30+ staff lunchrooms at Surrey hospital refreshed with $170K in Surrey-made furniture

‘Many of our employee lunch rooms have become worn over the years,’ hospitals foundation CEO says

More than 30 staff lunchrooms at Surrey Memorial Hospital will be refurnished thanks to a $170,000 donation by a South Surrey-based manufacturer.

Van Gogh Designs will donate and install the furniture over a two- to three-year span, in partnership with Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

This week the company began refreshing three staff lunchrooms with custom-designed furniture, “to bring more warmth and comfort for hospital workers to help them relax during their breaks,” according to a news release from Chiang PR, on behalf of the hospitals foundation.

(Story continues below video)

“Many of our employee lunch rooms have become worn over the years, and it’s time we upgraded these areas to help alleviate some stress and enhance the comfort of our health care workers,” said Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

“Van Gogh Designs graciously approached us and asked how they could help our frontline workers who are working tirelessly. We couldn’t be more grateful for their contributions.”

Van Gogh Designs was launched in 1993 by entrepreneurs with skills in woodworking and upholstery. In those 25 years, the company has grown from its original 5,000-square-foot warehouse to a 100,000-square-foot facility with more than 1-100 staff in the Campbell Heights area.

Jeet Dhindsa, president and CEO of Van Gogh Designs, said the company is proud to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation, “and our staff are incredibly excited to contribute and do our part in helping improve the wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers. We believe in giving back to the local communities and this is one way we can show health care workers, especially during this pandemic, how much their hard work means to us.”


Charity and Donations

Most Read