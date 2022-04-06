3-day Rock’n Roll festival coming to the Lower Mainland

Bernie Aubin, a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and owner of Canadian Classic Rock, and international booking agency, is hoping the Rock Maple Ridge festival will be an annual event. (Special to The News)

A new weekend-long rock ’n’ roll festival is on the B.C. circuit – and this one is coming to Maple Ridge.

The inaugural Rock Maple Ridge festival at the Albion Fairgrounds will feature iconic Canadian classic rock bands who will be performing hits from the 1970s, ‘80s, and more.

Lee Aaron, Streetheart, and Glass Tiger, are set to open the concert on the Friday night. Saturday will see Toronto, Nick Gilder, Headpins, and April Wine take to the stage. Sunday, the final day, will see performances by Doug and the Slugs, Prism, Honeymoon Suite, and Nazareth.

Bernie Aubin has been a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and is the owner of Canadian Classic Rock, an international booking agency. He explained they chose the Maple Ridge location because it will bring people from Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and from other surrounding communities – and fans won’t have to travel to downtown Vancouver.

Aubin, who has lived in Maple Ridge for the past 30 years, has been booking bands for festivals across the country since 1991. He is confident the crowds will come.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for the people, especially after COVID,” he said.

Aubin said he has been considering putting on a concert here since last year, and thinks the fairgrounds is the perfect venue.

He is hoping to attract about 4,000 per day. Especially fans who grew up with the music.

“It’s the soundtrack of their life,” he said.

And, he said, bands back then had a lot of hits.

“Nowadays a band will come out and they will have one big song and after you hear the big song, the show’s over,” he said.

Aubin, himself, is looking forward to performing in front of his home crowd, especially his favourite Headpins song, Just One More Time.

“The drummer part is fun to play,” he said.

There will be daily and weekend passes available for the Aug. 12-14 weekend concert.

COVID-19 health and safety measures will be followed if mandated by the province, which may include wearing masks, proof of vaccination, providing a negative COVID-19 test, and other measures.

Tickets will be going on sale April 8 at 10 a.m., but prices have yet to be announced

Aubin is hoping the festival evolves into an annual event.

For more information go to rockmapleridge.ca.