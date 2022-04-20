2nd ‘Women of Options’ campaign aims to raise $1.5M for Surrey youth ‘falling through cracks’

Another “Women of Options” campaign will see 50 prominent women each raise $25,000 to help Surrey-area youth in need — those in danger of “falling through the cracks” of the services available to them.

Options Community Services launched the “Gamechangers” fundraiser on Wednesday (April 20) with campaign details and a link for donations posted to womenofoptions.ca.

The campaign goal is $1.5 million, the same target amount in the first Women of Options fundraiser in 2021 when money was directed to an affordable housing project in Newton.

• RELATED: Surrey’s ‘Women of Options’ campaign tops $1.5M with push from waterfront companies.

This year’s “Gamechangers” campaign, to benefit a new youth discretionary fund, involves some new women among the 50 fundraisers – a mix of senior executives, volunteers, celebrities and community leaders. Their photos and bios are posted to the campaign website.

Surrey is home to the largest youth population in B.C. (those aged 12 to 27). Options Community Services supported close to 3,500 youth in its last fiscal year.

An increasing number of youth require “unique support,” say officials with the Surrey-based nonprofit, whose team members see situations that include a need for clothing or dental work so youth can attend a job interview with pride, and covering daycare or tuition costs for a young mother to complete an educational program. They also help get endangered youth to a safe place and address issues faced by those who have aged out of the child welfare system and lost their supports.

“We see youth needing our help to purchase clothing for a mother’s funeral or a young person who needs immediate re-location and support to escape the threat of a gang,” said Christine Mohr, CEO of Options Community Services.

“Our government funding is vital but youth needs are increasing and require immediate action and financial resources. This new fund will help to support at-risk youth with what they need, when they need it.”

The Gamechangers fund will aim to remove barriers by providing “critical funding to work with youth from a wide range of backgrounds,” including newcomers, unemployed, street entrenched, pregnant and parenting, those affiliated with gangs, those seeking their high school diplomas, and others.

This fall, a “Women of Options” gala event is planned on Sept. 16 at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford. Tickets are $250 each, or $2,500 for a table of 10. To RSVP, email Ginny Hasselfield, ginny.hasselfield@options.bc.ca, or visit womenofoptions.ca/2022gala for details.

Three Tim Hortons restaurants in Langley will be supporting the cause as part of the chain’s annual Smile Cookie campaign. Corporate partners Fifth Avenue Marketing and Bullets an’ Beads will also donate to the cause.

“Our youth need support and I am passionate about being part of the solution,” said Jen Temple, among the 50 Women of Options and the CFO for Trademark Group of Companies. “I could not imagine my daughter without basic needs and supports and I’m honored to use my network and skills to help to raise funds.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Charity and DonationsfundraisingSurrey