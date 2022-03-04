More than 20 restaurants are taking part in the 2nd annual Dine Around Delta festival, happening March 4-20, 2022. (We Love Delta/Facebook photo)

More than 20 restaurants are taking part in the 2nd annual Dine Around Delta festival, happening March 4-20, 2022. (We Love Delta/Facebook photo)

2nd annual Dine Around Delta festival starts today

Over 20 restaurants offering $25 $35 or $45 prix fixe menus until March 20

Dine Around Delta is back for second year to highlight some of the tastiest eateries in the city.

Starting today (March 4), more than 20 restaurants in North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen will be offering $25 $35 or $45 prix fixe menus until March 20. A list of participating restaurants — and their menus — can be found at welovedelta.ca/participating-restaurants.

“Finding creative ways to support our local business community, especially a sector like restaurants who have been significantly impacted for the past few years, is extremely important to us,” Jane Stark, executive director of Tourism Delta, said in a press release.

“This is a great opportunity for Delta residents to get out and show support for their local businesses in a safe and responsible manner. We timed this to overlap with spring break to provide another activity that families can enjoy right here in their own backyard.”

Dine Around Delta is organized by Tourism Delta in partnership with the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, and organizers are working with restaurants to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols are in place and food service is delivered within safety guidelines, according to a press release.

Deltans are encouraged to keep their eyes on the We Love Delta social media channels (@welovedeltabc on Facebook and Instagram) for fun giveaways and shared content — including chances to win gift certificates to participating restaurants by sharing photos and engaging with posts — and to use the hashtag #DineAroundDelta.

SEE ALSO: Chamber expanding We Love Delta shop local initiative

Here’s the list of restaurants participating in this year’s Dine Around Delta:

North Delta

  • Fresh Cravings
  • One20 Public House
  • Sarvanaa Bhavan

Ladner

  • Four Winds Brewing Company
  • Il Posto
  • Lara’s Cuisine
  • River House Restaurant and Pub
  • Taverna Gorgona
  • Brittania Brewing Company
  • The Landing Pub and Grill
  • Primerose Greek Restaurant

Tsawwassen

  • Brown’s Social House
  • Buenos Dias
  • Gracie’s Next Door
  • Illuminate Restorante
  • L’aromas Coffee
  • Mario’s
  • Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  • Roy’s Indian Restaurant
  • The Roasted Bean at Northgate
  • Coast Hotel
  • White Spot


