Josh Weston (centre) is flanked by fellow Telus PureFibre staffer Leigh Tynan and White Rock Mayor Daryl Walker (in blue) Monday, during a fundraiser at Laura’s Coffee Corner that saw $22,000 donated to the Miss White Rock Youth Ambassadors pier-repair campaign. (Contributed photo)

$22,000 raised for White Rock Pier repairs

Coffee fundraiser caps fundraising series organized by Telus staffer

A three-month long effort to boost fundraising totals for White Rock Pier repairs culminated this week in a $22,000 donation to the White Rock Youth Ambassadors.

The funds were presented Monday, following an event at Laura’s Coffee Corner in which Telus matched all coffee and food sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: White Rock coffee fundraiser to benefit pier repair

Organized by Telus senior regional market manager Josh Weston – a White Rock resident – other events since mid-February have included a PopUp Fundraiser Gallery in uptown White Rock, a pledge for Telus to match donations (up to $10,000) to the White Rock Youth Ambassadors site, and a commitment by the utility to donate $25 – also up to $10,000 – for every new subscription to Telus PureFibre by June 1.

Weston – who attended Ray Shepherd Elementary and Semiahmoo Secondary – described the campaign as “such a great experience to help give back to the community that gave me so much growing up.”

“Learning about how I could apply to do this through work (Telus), and then actually seeing my plans in action was an incredible experience,” he told Peace Arch News by email.

“I actually can’t talk enough about the number of amazing positive and community focused things like this the company does on a daily basis.”

