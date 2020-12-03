The 2020 Delta Community Banner Contest winning entries: (from left) Delta Heritage category winner “Nature at Dawn” by Milana Lobkova, Discover Delta category winner “We Grow Food” by Mary Ann Burrows, Emerging Artist category winner “A Scenic View of Delta” by Mary Neufeld, and Aspiring Artist category winner “Hungry Heron” by Randi Cunningham. (City of Delta photos)

The 2020 Delta Community Banner Contest winning entries: (from left) Delta Heritage category winner “Nature at Dawn” by Milana Lobkova, Discover Delta category winner “We Grow Food” by Mary Ann Burrows, Emerging Artist category winner “A Scenic View of Delta” by Mary Neufeld, and Aspiring Artist category winner “Hungry Heron” by Randi Cunningham. (City of Delta photos)

2020 Delta Community Banner Contest winners revealed

The artists and their designs will be formally recognized at a council meeting in early 2021

The winners of the City of Delta’s annual Community Banner Contest were unveiled in a memo included in last week’s council meeting agenda.

The city received 35 submissions for this year’s contest, which ran from April 1 to May 31, and each was judged by members of the local arts community and Delta’s Heritage Advisory Commission. Submissions were received in four categories: Delta Heritage, Discover Delta, Emerging Artist (for ages 13-17) and Aspiring Artist (for ages 12 and under).

The winning entries will be showcased on banners throughout the city from January to May, and the artists will receive a banner of their design and a cash honorarium — $350 each for Delta Heritage and Discover Delta, $250 for Emerging Artist and $100 for Aspiring Artist.

Milana Lobkova won the Delta Heritage category for “Nature at Dawn,” described as balancing Delta’s First Nations history with the day-to-day beauty of nature.

Mary Ann Burrows won the Discover Delta category for “We Grow Food,”which celebrates Delta’s hard-working farmers.

Mary Neufeld won the Emerging Artist category for “A Scenic View of Delta,” which features the artist’s favourite aspects of Delta, capturing their beauty.

Randi Cunningham won the Aspiring Artist category for “Hungry Heron,” which showcases how Delta’s rich wildlife and farming history are all connected by the land and waters.

The four artists and their winning designs will be formally recognized at a council meeting in early 2021.

Read more about the Community Banner Contest winners for 2019, 2018 and 2017.


