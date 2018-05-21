Ryder Wright in saddle bronc at the Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 20, 2018. (Ryan McLeod)

2018 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

With the May long weekend coming to a close, we’re looking back at the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and 130th-annual Country Fair.

Cloverdale hosted everything from chili cook-offs to art shows over the weekend, which saw thousands come through the downtown business core for community events and to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the rodeo and fair.

Here’s our yearly round-up on all things Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair:

Community Events

The 130th Cloverdale Country Fair

Behind-the-scenes at the Cloverdale Rodeo

Coverage of the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo

