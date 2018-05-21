2018 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-up

With the May long weekend coming to a close, we’re looking back at the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and 130th-annual Country Fair.
Cloverdale hosted everything from chili cook-offs to art shows over the weekend, which saw thousands come through the downtown business core for community events and to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the rodeo and fair.
Here’s our yearly round-up on all things Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair:
Community Events
- Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races
- Cloverdale warms up for rodeo weekend with annual Chili Cook-Off
- Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale
- Cloverdale high school raises funds for fallen P.E.I. athlete with Cloverdale Rodeo fundraiser
And the #clvrodeo18 official bed races require a video. https://t.co/lW4LTQZm3k
— Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) May 18, 2018
The 130th Cloverdale Country Fair
- 130 years of Cloverdale’s Country fair
- Student artists featured at West Fine Art Show at Cloverdale Country Fair
Behind-the-scenes at the Cloverdale Rodeo
- Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye
- At the Cloverdale Rodeo, clowning around is serious business
- Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo puts three decades of know-how behind announcing
- ‘Concussion is at the forefront of our thinking’: Rodeo doctor
- HISTORY: The Rodeo Queens of Cloverdale
It's just not the rodeo without Ricky Ticky Wanchuk, rodeo clown. pic.twitter.com/FUFLbvBCWH
— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) May 19, 2018
Coverage of the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo
- Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off to sunny weather, fair crowds
- ‘World’s best’ cowboys, cowgirls live up to their name at Saturday’s Cloverdale Rodeo
- Stage set for Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon
I saw Will Senger sit in that spot a year ago today. It feels right to have it reserved for him still. #clvrodeo18 pic.twitter.com/ThRo9Ph9Rk
— Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) May 21, 2018
