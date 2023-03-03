$1M donation to support long-term care in Delta

David Harris made the donation in honour of his late mother, Pauline Harris

David Harris (centre) with his cousin Joe Burr (left) and brother Jim (right) in Ladner in 1958. (David Harris/submitted photo)

Former Delta resident David Harris has donated $1 million to support long-term care at the Delta Hospital Campus of Care.

Harris’ family has deep roots in Delta — his great grandfather J.B. Burr arrived with Thomas and William Ladner in 1860 and received the Crown grant for his farm in 1861, land that is still in the Harris and Burr families today.

“I grew up on a farm in Delta, having left to attend UBC in 1959. I now live in Vancouver, but my roots are still in Delta. It is now time to give something back to the community that raised me,” Harris said in a Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation press release.

DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said she is honoured to receive Harris’ exception gift.

“Delta is such a special community. I continue to be humbled by generosity of our donors,” Hoglund said in a press release.

Harris made his donation in honour of his late mother, Pauline Harris.

“She spent her last years in Mountain View Manor, where she received excellent care. Looking after our seniors, as they start needing permanent care, should be a priority for all of us,” he said.

“The government cannot do it all. Those of us that have been fortunate enough to have accumulated some assets over their lifetime need to think about giving back to the community that raised us.”

According to a Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation press release, the need for additional and more readily-accessible heath-care services for Delta’s seniors has become increasingly evident over the past several years. In 2001, seniors comprised 11 per cent of the community’s population — by 2024, that number is expected to grow to 41.

In response, the foundation is prioritizing a Seniors Care Fund to support needs that will advance the best care, equipment and resources for this important patient population.

“Delta’s seniors are a top priority for our foundation. This remarkable donation will significantly impact the future of seniors care in our community,” Hoglund said.

“Our goal is to ensure Delta’s seniors have the opportunity to stay in the community they love, surrounded by friends, family and exceptional health-care services.”

SEE ALSO: Burrows family donates $60,000 toward priority needs at Delta Hospital



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta