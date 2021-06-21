A butterfly takes a rest on some flowers in a hanging basket in one of three entries in the 2021 Sunshine Hills Community Group Virtual Garden Show by “flowers flowers flowers” category winner Tammy S. (Tammy S./Facebook photo)

18 winners named in North Delta virtual garden show

2021 Sunshine Hills Community Group Virtual Garden Show ran May 28 to June 4

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Sunshine Hills Community Group Virtual Garden Show.

In all, 54 entries were received across all 13 categories; that’s 262 pictures that a panel of local judges — Tracy Bell (La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique), Heinz Kreutz (KeepSafe Systems), Silvia Mc (The Blacksmith Jeweller), artist Haike Tremblay, artist Lyn Verra-Lay, and neighbourhood residents Shannon Ayotte and May and Jason Cheek — had to sort through to pick this year’s winners.

So without further ado, here they are…

Raj K. (backyard oasis — novice)
Terra S. (backyard oasis — experienced)
Myrna W. (bird houses/birds)
Christina H. (creative features)
Nadine I. (fairy garden)
Joan R. (flowers flowers flowers)
Pam C. (flowers flowers flowers)
Tammy S. (flowers flowers flowers)
Allan W. (grub farm)
Heather R. (landscaping — novice)
Mary B. (landscaping — experienced)
Helen and Lorne T. (patio containers)
Tel B. (technical)
Lisa P. (upcycling)
Jessica and Steve K. (vegetable — novice)
Heather N. (vegetable — experienced)
Ben K. and Kate K. (youth gardeners)
Justin M. (grand prize winner)

Watch the video below, put together by organizer Sharon Poetker, to see all 262 entries in the 2021 Sunshine Hills Community Group Virtual Garden Show.


