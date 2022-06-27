10th annual Reach Society gala raises over $147, 000

Twin 11-year-old brothers Adam and Andrew Yang performed a voice-and-piano rendition of the Josh Groban hit “You Raise Me Up” at Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s 10th annual Reach for the Stars: Wings of Change Gala on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Tsawwassen Springs. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

Reach Child and Youth Development Society raised more than $147,000 at its 10th annual Reach for the Stars: Wings of Change Gala earlier this month.

After two years of pandemic-related delays, Reach returned to an in-person format for the fundraising gala, which was held on June 4 at Tsawwassen Springs.

Emcee Marco Pasqua inspired the crowd with a personal address explaining how early intervention physiotherapy and occupational therapy helped him reach his potential. The young father, husband and advocate for accessibility shared vulnerable insights into his life, leading up to an incredible fund-a-need moment that raised over $20,000 in just five minutes to benefit therapy services at Reach.

Twin 11-year-old brothers Adam and Andrew Yang, who have received services through Reach, performed a voice-and-piano rendition of the Josh Groban hit “You Raise Me Up” and received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included Delta MP Carla Qualtrough and Mayor George Harvie.

The gala was the last for Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs, who has been with the organization since October of 2016. The society actively recruiting to fill the position; visit reachdevelopment.org/join-our-team to find out more.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

SEE ALSO: Rally for Reach raises $15K for Delta kids



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDelta