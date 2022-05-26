$10K endowment to fund breeding, training of guide and service dogs in Delta

BC and Alberta Guide Dogs has established a $10,000 endowment fund through the Delta Community Foundation. Pictured, from left, are BCAGD trainer Joel van Stavely with Shay, DCF past president Peter Roaf, BCAGD CEO Bill Thornton, trainer Rachel Nelson with Blythe, trainer Sarah Enright with Bennet, and trainer Matilda Halliburton with Jovi. (Tim Fitzgerald/submitted photo)

BC and Alberta Guide Dogs (BCAGD) has established an endowment fund through the Delta Community Foundation to support the growing demand for professionally trained guide, autism support and OSI/PTSD service dogs.

BCAGD is a non-profit charitable society based in Ladner that breeds, raises and trains guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, autism support dogs for children three to 10 years old and their families, and service dogs for veterans, first responders and RCMP members suffering from operational stress injuries or post traumatic stress disorder — all at no cost to clients, enabling them to “live a fulfilling and productive life,” according to a press release.

Interest generated on the $10,000 fund will be used to cover a variety of expenses related to BCAGD’s work.

“We respect the vital work of BC and Alberta Guide Dogs and the confidence it has placed in the Delta Community Foundation,” DCF president Gail Martin said in a press release.

“We will apply the many years of knowledge and experience in the investment industry, as represented by some of our board directors, to ensuring the endowment fund is effectively administered and grows over time to serve the needs of the society through interest generated from the fund long into the future.”

Members of the public can make donations to the capital of the fund, which will be retained in perpetuity on the same basis as the initial $10,000, and the Delta Community Foundation will issue tax receipts to donors based on the principal amount they donate to the endowment.

“We have been enormously blessed through the generosity of others. Supporting Delta Community Foundation is just another way BC and Alberta Guide Dogs can give back,” BCAGD CEO Bill Thornton said in a press release.



