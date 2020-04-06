From left, City Dream Centre founder and president Loretta Hibbs and volunteer Jodie Reimer among hampers packed at Horizon Church in Surrey. (submitted photo)

1,000 food hampers packed for delivery to students of Surrey’s inner-city schools

City Dream Centre-led initiative involved volunteer effort at Horizon Church in Newton

Surrey’s City Dream Centre will deliver close to 1,000 hampers of food to students and families at inner-city schools, along with seniors and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteer hamper packing started Saturday (April 4) at Horizon Church, on 66A Avenue in Newton, and continued Monday, when deliveries began.

The hampers are filled with breakfast cereal, canned tuna and chicken, rice, beans, pasta, sauce, bread, vegetables, fruit and other items.

“We tried to focus on protein as much as we could,” said Kelly Voros, executive administrator of City Dream Centre (citydreamcentre.com).

She said the organization is working with the school board and other agencies to identify families in need and will co-ordinate with them to provide the best delivery system for their needs.

As title sponsor, Kenneth Copeland Ministries made a large donation towards the purchase of the food, she noted, and Horizon Church provided the venue for hamper packing.

”We have lots of other churches and businesses providing support as well – volunteers, discounted food and donations,” Voros said.

The hamper packers maintained safe physical distance and adhered to all Covid19 regulations, she said. “We had a safety professional create a document and video to train our volunteers so they are very well informed,” Voros added.

City Dream Centre’s Adopt-a- School program now has 14 of Surrey’s 32 inner-city schools “adopted out,” with an additional nine schools in other areas of the Lower Mainland. “Working closely with the school board, teachers and administrators, the program brings practical help to kids and families dealing with the issues of poverty,” Voros said.

