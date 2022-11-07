10 reasons you should not miss Western Canada’s leading holiday season show

The West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace is at Tradex in Abbotsford Nov. 18 to 20

The West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace is at TRADEX Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20. Photo contributed

Believe it or not, holiday shopping season is here, and with it, the not-to-be-missed West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace!

From one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list to holiday entertaining ideas, head to Abbotsford’s Tradex, Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20

Need more reasons to visit? Here are 10!

1. As local performers fill Tradex with holiday music and dance on the Sounds of the Holidays Performance Stage, explore the 200 exhibits and organizations, filled with gifts for the whole family, including many special itemsfor mom, dad, kids, teachers and friends.

2. Explore Cheryl’s Trading Post, an independent, Native family owned, operated, and staffed First Nations Art Store. Discover the perfect gift from Cheryl’s collection of Northwest Coast Native Art.

Cheryl is a Gitxsan woman born on the Skeena River. She grew up living a traditional lifestyle of hunting, fishing and gathering on her traditional territory. Photo contributed

3. Give back while gift-giving at the Festival of Trees, a forest of trees decorated by local charities. For just a toonie, vote for your favourite tree and be entered to win a fantastic Wildlifer Prize Package courtesy of ES Wildlife Photo Images.

4. Indulge yourself this Holiday Season at Opulence Art 2 Wear, where you will find Donna’s lovely selection of hand painted silks which are crafted into beautiful timeless, vibrant, flowing garments – you will be the talk of the party!

5. Entertaining will be a breeze with the home décor and gourmet food products on offer. No time to bake? We have you covered with fresh bakes & dessert ideas from the pros. From unique tree-trimmings to the stunning table decorations, you will find it here, plus an on-site nursery for live seasonal décor!

6. Do not forget the guys on your list with possibilities like Splendid Bastard Beard Grooming products, artisan fudge & indulgent chocolate treats, and add some heat with Sons of Vancouver Chili Vodka!

7. For the Art Lover on your holiday list, this is sure to add to their impressive collection: Jo Morehouse-Power Art creates wet and needle felted art and mixed media acrylic paintings, created using a process of wet felting which involves layering wool roving into a pattern and agitating the wool with water and soap until the fibres enmesh and turn into felt. She then enhances the piece using a barbed needle, embroidery, or machine stitch. The landscape is a constant source of inspiration for her. Each work is framed using reclaimed and refurbished frames whenever possible or hanging them on beach driftwood.

8. In addition to gifts for kids of all ages, little ones will delight in free activities in Santa’s Workshop and a chance to visit with Santa himself. Don’t forget to capture with pictures your young ones’ time with Santa.

9. Win! Do not miss your chance to win bragging rights and a great prize in the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

10. Purchase tickets online to save on admission and avoid line-ups at the door. Children 12 and younger are free with an accompanying adult.

Holidays are the best when celebrated with friends! Invite them to join you at the West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace, Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20, at TRADEX.

For full details and to purchase online tickets, visit westcoastchristmasshow.com.

