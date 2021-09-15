$1.8 million South Surrey prize-home package won by Williams Lake woman

Kristi Gordon poses in the kitchen/dining area of the 2021 PNE prize home, which was won by Williams Lake resident Connie Thompson. (Janis Nicolay photo)

South Surrey got a new homeowner this week, with the announcement of this year’s PNE’s prize-home winner.

Connie Thompson of Williams Lake scored the three-level, 3,600-sq.-ft. abode, officials declared Monday (Sept. 13).

Located in the McNally Creek neighbourhood, the “modern masterpiece” was built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes. Furnished, it has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a home gym, media room and more.

The grand-prize package is valued at $1.8 million.

The home was the first in the fair’s 87-year history to be built in place. In the past, it’s been built on-site in Vancouver and then moved, however, with in-person touring options limited due to the pandemic, the decision was made to break with tradition.

Pre-booked home tours were offered over four weeks during the summer.

More than 733,000 tickets were purchased for a chance at the home and other prizes, a news release states.

Surrey resident Wayne Canessa also scored big in the draw, winning $869,205 in the 50/50 component of the PNE Prize Home Lottery.

