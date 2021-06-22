A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

While the world worried about family, neighbours and safe grocery shopping, the Urban Safari Rescue Society focussed on the natural world. COVID didn’t stop abandoned, mistreated, malnourished reptiles, arachnids, amphibians, insects, birds, and mammals from landing on their doorstep.

“When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us,” recalls executive director Sharon Doucette. “We were in complete shock. It was terrible. Every revenue source dried up.”

Staff layoffs (including Gary Oliver who founded the organisation in 2007) were the order of the day. “Federal and other government subsidies helped a lot. A GoFundMe page and media publicity brought in several thousands of dollars. They made all the difference in the world,” Doucette says.

A call from a Whistler parent asking if the society would consider doing a children’s Zoom birthday party was a game changer. As a result staff is now adept at doing successful fast-moving 1-hour on-line presentations. “It was a real blessing and helped bridge the gap,” says Doucette. The idea has morphed into a permanent offering available for $140 plus GST with requests coming from across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Urban Safari Rescue Society has non-profit status therefore sponsor tax receipts are available. This helps defray the approximately $250,000 per year operating costs.

ADVENTURES: Japan’s courtesy, ofuro-style bathing, and snow monkeys

ADVENTURES: Recalling the Berlin Wall

Although 2021 summer camps are cancelled, select outdoor events are resuming. “We have to feel comfortable with reopening for the sake of humans and animals,” Doucette emphasizes. Courses include a nature club, plus junior zoo keeping, a more academic career-oriented course for teens.

Kelsey Langille, staff animal care coordinator, takes me out the classroom to introduce me to the residents.

Cautiously I stroke Banana, a ball python expertly wrangled by Kelsey. When his beady eyes and flicking forked tongue zero in on me I rapidly retreat. “You’ve never stroked a python before?” she asks. No! I tell her. Growing up in Africa we gave them a wide berth!

Switching to the Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantula, I gingerly finger-tap the leggy arachnid with a tad more confidence and stroke the impressive shells of the sulcata tortoises known to live over 120 years. Phantom and Bonnie, two laid-back pot-bellied pigs, waddle out of their enclosures to be patted before Thelma, a seemingly over-caffeinated boneless ferret, arrives to be introduced. Nearby a gold sign on a fish tank proclaims: “Thank you! Lincoln for sponsoring the goldfish for two months!”

Respectfully I steer clear of the alligator snapping turtle which, I’m warned, bites.

Lizzie, a tiny leopard gecko with elegant yellow and black markings, was abandoned on the doorstep one day. Emaciated, starving and housed in a tank her tail, I’m told, was paper thin.

“They’re popular pets,” Kelsey explains, “but they’re hunters and only eat live insects. When people try to feed them freeze-dried meal worms they starve.” Running a finger down this tiny creature’s spine I appreciate the value of the TLC she’s received.

That leads to my pet peeve. I’m firmly opposed to people owning or selling exotic/wild animals.

Sharon Doucette agrees: “Selling exotic animals in pet stores should be stopped. Breeders should be licensed and have a quota. In Britain breeders have to be licensed, are assigned a quota and face hefty fines if the conditions are violated. That seems to have helped there.”

Education is a big part of the society’s mandate. Plan ahead and think seriously about whatever animal you plan to own, is their mantra.

1.) Seriously consider the animal’s lifestyle and your own; 2.) Don’t make spur of the moment purchases; 3.) Educate yourself on the related costs and animals needs; 4.) Benign neglect occurs through ignorance when people just don’t know what they’re doing.

Talking about neglect, the mention of animal dentistry catches my attention. I learn that pigs tusks need to be trimmed, and rabbit dentistry can be expensive. Their front teeth keep growing if not given the right things to chew on.

Throughout my tour, Sharon and Kelsey consistently reiterate that responsible animal care is emphasized in classes, camps, videos, even to casual visitors. Meanwhile, the hands-on work of rescuing and caring for abandoned exotic animals continues.

Urban Safari Rescue Society is a registered non-profit society with the mission of rescuing exotic animals at risk of abandonment or death and education of the public about animals,exotic animals and the natural world. Visit Urban Safari Rescue Society at 1395-176 St., Surrey, BC. Tel: 604-531-1100.

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis is a Surrey-based journalist and photographer. She can be reached at utravel@shaw.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale

Previous story
COLUMN: Bottomline, everyone is paying more this year

Just Posted

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Travelling exhibition to open June 24

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Rapper Vanshu in the “Save Bear Creek” video. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

‘For a lot of us this park isn’t a park, it’s like a home,’ Vanshu raps

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk at school and in the community was identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read