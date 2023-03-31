Zellers announces opening day at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

At the grand opening of a Zellers in Hudson’s Bay in Ontario. (Submitted photo: David Pike for Zellers)

Zellers will open in Hudson Bay’s at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey on Tuesday (April 4), along with locations in Abbotsford, Kamloops and downtown Vancouver. The stores are between 8,000- 10,000 sq ft depending on the location.

A schedule of the grand opening will be shared in the coming days, stated Lauren Polyak, from Hudson’s Bay, in an email to the Now-Leader.

The Zellers online store launched on March 23 when stores in Alberta and Ontario opened.

“With the launch of Zellers.ca, people across the country have already rekindled their love affair with the brand, discovering favourites across key lifestyle categories,” according to a news release posted to newswire.ca.

On Tuesday, “customers will be greeted with “a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey.”

Zellers says it’s gearing up “to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.”

During opening week, Zellers Diners on Wheels rolled into Zellers locations in Alberta and Ontario. The dinner will be “pulling up in all these communities over a series of days,” according to the release.

The diner will feature “nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy.”

The schedule for the Diner on Wheels has not been posted yet.

Founded by Walter P. Zeller in 1931 in London, Ontario, the Zellers department retail chain was bought by the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) in 1978. The Zellers stores were closed in 2013 following the arrival of Wal-Mart and other competitors in Canada.

-With files from Tom Zillich



