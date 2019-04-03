Young Peninsula students to market their wares

Josh Houston and Ryder Brucki work on signage for this Sunday’s KidPreneur Market Day at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, where they and other young business enthusiasts will be showing and selling handcrafted products. (Contributed photo)

Aspiring young entrepreneurs will be at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Sunday (April 7) to test their business skills.

The Kidpreneur Market Day is set for noon to 4 p.m., and will feature students aged seven to nine years old showing and selling products they crafted.

The market, sponsored by Young Entrepreneur Learning Labs and Rise Up Leadership Academy, is the culmination of a 10-week entrepreneurial program, according to information on the mall’s website.

The father of one boy involved in the program told Peace Arch News it has been “so much fun to see them learning about business.”

Trevor Brucki said a total of seven kids will be showcasing four businesses at the market; six attend White Rock Christian Academy and one is from Morgan Elementary.

Brucki reached out to PAN in an effort to spread word of their efforts with the community.

“Very cool to see what they’re doing, and this market day at Semi Mall will be where they show and sell their cool products that they have been creating,” Brucki writes in a Facebook message to PAN.

“We want to get the word out so people can come see what these youngsters have been up to!!!”

The shopping centre is located at 1701 152 St.