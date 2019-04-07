From left, Alex Zhou, 9, and Henry Yeo, 9, made and sold bath ‘bombs.’

Young Peninsula students test their business ideas

Group of youth met at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Sunday to sell their handmade products

A group of aspiring young entrepreneurs learned that it pays to have an interest in business.

The Kidpreneur Market Day was held at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event featured students aged seven to nine years old who sold products they created.

Sponsored by the Young Entrepreneur Learning Labs and Rise Up Leadership Academy, the market is the culmination of a 10-week entrepreneurial program.

READ ALSO: Young Peninsula students to market their wares

Youngsters at Sunday’s market were selling handmade soap, handmade bird feeders, book marks, and bath ‘bombs.’

Philip Thesen, 8, told Peace Arch News Sunday that he decided to make bookmarks out of pipe cleaner and other materials because he “loves to read.”

Josh Coxford, 9, and Cole Rowson, 9, created bird-feeders using a plastic plate, water bottle and wooden spoon.

Alex Zhou, 9, and Henry Yeo, 9, used a number of ingredients, including citric acid, to make their “Bath Pro’s Bombs.”

Some students allocated some of their proceeds to charitable causes.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Alex Zhou, 9, and Henry Yeo, 9, deal with customers at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Philip Theson, 8, was selling handmade bookmarks at the kids market. (Aaron Hinks photo)

From left, Cole Rowson, 9, and Josh Coxford, 9, show off their handmade bird feeders. (Aaron Hinks photo)

